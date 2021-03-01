OPEN APP
>Covid-19 vaccination: Over 1 mn register for vaccine till 1 pm today, says govt

More than 1 million people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine till 1 pm on Monday on Co-WIN platform, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid commencement of the second phase of India's mega vaccination drive.

The nationwide vaccination programme has opened registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 who have illnesses.

Phase 2 of this vaccination campaign will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, around 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots in the first phase of the inoculation drive, which began on 16 January.

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot today. Modi took his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN vaccine manufactured by Bharat BioTech to the prime minister.

Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines. The central government allowed on-site registration for such beneficiaries. However, it will take a week to streamline the walk-in process, the health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

"We have given some relaxation to state governments. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this," he further added.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility.

The Covid-19 vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at the private facilities.

Over 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres.

The government has also specified 20 comorbidities among people between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. For example, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

