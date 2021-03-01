Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination: Over 1 mn register for vaccine till 1 pm today, says govt
People wait for their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, during a countrywide inoculation drive, at Nesco Covid centre, in Mumbai

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 1 mn register for vaccine till 1 pm today, says govt

2 min read . 05:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Phase 2 of this vaccination campaign will cover 10 crore people across the country
  • The Covid-19 vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at the private facilities

More than 1 million people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine till 1 pm on Monday on Co-WIN platform, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid commencement of the second phase of India's mega vaccination drive.

More than 1 million people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine till 1 pm on Monday on Co-WIN platform, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid commencement of the second phase of India's mega vaccination drive.

The nationwide vaccination programme has opened registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 who have illnesses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Millennials value the importance of a health cover post covid-19: Rakesh Jain

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST

What 15th Fin Comm award means for India's states, in five charts

4 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Covid surge in affected states show no link to any mutation, confirms ICMR, scientists: Vardhan

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST

ATF price up by a steep 6.5%; petrol, diesel unchanged for 2nd straight day

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST

The nationwide vaccination programme has opened registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 who have illnesses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Millennials value the importance of a health cover post covid-19: Rakesh Jain

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST

What 15th Fin Comm award means for India's states, in five charts

4 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Covid surge in affected states show no link to any mutation, confirms ICMR, scientists: Vardhan

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST

ATF price up by a steep 6.5%; petrol, diesel unchanged for 2nd straight day

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Phase 2 of this vaccination campaign will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, around 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots in the first phase of the inoculation drive, which began on 16 January.

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot today. Modi took his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN vaccine manufactured by Bharat BioTech to the prime minister.

Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines. The central government allowed on-site registration for such beneficiaries. However, it will take a week to streamline the walk-in process, the health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

"We have given some relaxation to state governments. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this," he further added.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Covid-19 vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at the private facilities.

Over 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres.

The government has also specified 20 comorbidities among people between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. For example, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.