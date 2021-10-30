The total count of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 106 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Meanwhile, close to 62 lakh doses were administered today itself, it further said.

As per the official figures, 61,99,429 doses were given till 7 pm on Saturday. However, this number is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

In India, the vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16. As per the arrangement, healthcare workers were inoculated in the first phase, while in the second phase, the frontline workers were also included. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on February 2.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. It launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

COVID-19 update

With 14,313 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,60,470, while the active cases were recorded at 1,61,555, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,57,740 with 549 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said.

