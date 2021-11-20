Total COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country crossed the 116-crore threshold, the Union health ministry said adding that more than 60 lakh vaccine doses were given today.

As per the official figures, a total of 116,42,50,214 jabs have been administered till now, while 60,25,558 doses were given on Saturday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, Union health ministry said

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone aged above 18 years to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

India logs 10,302 fresh Covid infections

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,302 in a day to reach 3,44,99,925 while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Active cases decreased by 1,752 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.36 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days.

