Over 13 crore people have received coronavirus vaccine doses in India so far, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. "13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," according to the ministry.

"These include 92,19,544 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,16,32,050 FLWs (1st dose), 59,36,530 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,78,67,118 1st dose beneficiaries and 57,60,331 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,44,28,884 (1st dose) and 16,34,116 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," according to the statement by health ministry

Over 22 lakh got COVID-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours. "As on Day-96 of the vaccination drive (April 21, 2021), 22,11,334 vaccine doses were given. 15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for 1st dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the health ministry said.

At least eight states account for 59.25% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

India registered 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This was the biggest surge in daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic had started. With 67,468 new cases, Maharashtra reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Uttar Pradesh reported 33,106 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while Delhi registered 24,638 new cases. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 75.66% of the new cases.

India to start the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination from 1 May. Anyone above the age of 18 years will eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine sho

