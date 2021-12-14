COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 134.53 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that over 62 lakh doses were administered today itself.

As per the official data, 134,53,47,951 COVID jabs have been administered so far and 62,17,862 doses were given today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports, the health ministry also said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

Meanwhile, with 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,47,03,644, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days.

The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data.

The number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now.

(With inputs from agencies)

