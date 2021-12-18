India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 crore landmark milestone, Union Ministry of Health said, adding over 69 lakh doses were given today.

As per the official figures, 137,37,66,189 doses have been given so far and a total of 69,21,097 doses were administered today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

India's COVID-19 tally

Meanwhile, India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,33,194, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,77,158 with 289 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

