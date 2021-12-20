India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has breached the 138 crore landmark milestone with over 58 lakh crore doses being administered today alone, Union Health Ministry said.

As per the official figures, 138,26,28,849 doses have been administered in total while 58,06,977 jabs were given today.

Earlier in the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha, India's vaccine manufacturing capacity will be increased to 45 crore doses per month in the next two months.

Buffer stocks of medicine and oxygen have been prepared to mitigate any crisis and 48,000 ventilators have been distributed to states, the minister said. This comes at time when there are concerns over rising number of Omicron COVID-19 cases.

Giving an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in India, Mandaviya said 88 percent of the eligible population has been given the first dose and 58 percent second dose.

At present, the capacity is 31 crore doses per month and it will be increased to 45 crore dose per month in the next two months, he said adding two more companies have submitted their vaccine data seeking emergency use authorisation. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

