Covid-19 vaccination: Over 19.5 lakh healthcare workers inoculated so far

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 19.5 lakh healthcare workers inoculated so far1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 08:33 PM IST
A total of 348 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported on the tenth day of the vaccination drive
As many as 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 through 7,171 sessions till 7 pm on Monday, the Union ministry of health said. The total number of people who have been inoculated crossed 19.5 lakh on the tenth day of the drive.
"The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the 10th day in the states and Union territories," the ministry said, adding that a total of 348 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported.
The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated till 7.10 pm on Monday since the drive was rolled out includes 2,30,119 in Karnataka, 1,55,453 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,615 in West Bengal, 91,110 in Gujarat, 88,200 in Bihar, 71,976 in Kerala, 68,916 in Tamil Nadu, 56,586 in Madhya Pradesh and 33,219 in Delhi, according to the provisional report.
Vaccination beyond frontline workers
India has offered domestically manufactured Covid-19 vaccines to diplomats and their families posted in India. Indians working in the missions or embassies will not be covered by the offer.
The decks have also been cleared for India made vaccines to be made available for use by United Nations peacekeepers and health workers through the COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries.
So far India has sent vaccines as gifts to almost all its neighbouring countries with the exception of Pakistan under its The Vaccine Maitri Initiative. It has also sent vaccines as a gift to Mauritius and Seychelles among countries in its extended neighbourhood.
The country has also started exports to Morocco, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.
