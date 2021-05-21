Covid-19 vaccination: Over 19 crore doses administered in India

According to a release by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday. These include 97,24,339 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,80,968 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,47,91,600 FLWs (1st dose), 82,85,253 FLWs (2nd dose), 86,04,498 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1st dose), 5,98,35,256 (1st dose) and 95,80,860 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,62,45,627 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,81,31,102 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

