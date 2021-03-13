Covid-19 vaccination: Over 2.91 crore receive jabs in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 2.91 crore people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in India as a part of the nationwide vaccination which has begun on 16 January, 2021. A total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the statement read. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

So far, 78,66,241 beneficiaries above 60 years old and 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

Meanwhile, as many as 24,882 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest in over 80 days. With this, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,33,728.

This is also the steepest hike in new infections in 2021. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.

The country currently has 2,02,022 active cases. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark after 53 days, increasing steadily since the last week of February. There were 1,97,237 active cases on Friday while the number was 1,89,226 on Thursday. The load was 1,84,598 on Wednesday.

