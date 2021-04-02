Covid-19: India administers over 36 lakh vaccines in a day, highest so far

“With the increase in the number of cases, vaccinating general citizens above the age of 45 irrespective of comorbidities comes as a welcome move on the government's part. The general phase started on 1st March was about vaccinating vulnerable citizens. The second phase has all citizens above the age of 45 be vaccinated. Today being the first day, we saw a very good response from the citizens aged between 45-59. The average over the last month has been more senior citizens taking the Vaccination, but today we saw a reverse trend with more people aged between 45-59," Dr Vivek Talaulikar, CEO at Global Hospital, Mumbai said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}