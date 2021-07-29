Covid-19 vaccination: Over 45.55 crore doses administered in India so far

With nearly 47 lakh vaccine doses administered today, the total vaccination count in India has crossed 45.55 crore mark, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The country-wide inoculation drive started on January 16. The health workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first and the second phase. For people over 60 and people over 45 years of age with co-morbidities, the drive was initiated in the next phase.

On May 1, the vaccination drive was opened for all above 18 years of age, while the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

As per the vaccination bulletin released by the Union Health ministry today, 22,83,018 vaccine doses were administered as first jabs and 4,34,990 as second in the age group of 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 people in the age group of 18-44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 76,51,261 their second jab since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have given to 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years the first dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

As on day 195 of the vaccination drive, 46,52,914 vaccine doses were administered. The ministry said 30,83,757 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 15,69,157 the second dose.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the Health Ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

