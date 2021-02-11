Covid-19 vaccination: Over 74 lakh beneficiaries inoculated in India so far

The total number of beneficiaries who have received Covid-19 vaccination has reached 74,30,866, with 4,13,752 people getting inoculated till 7 pm on Thursday, the union health ministry said.

Of the total, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers on Thursday. As many as 47 AEFIs were also reported.

"Total of 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held till 7:00 pm today," the ministry added.

Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

All states and union territories, with the exception of Mizoram and Daman and Diu, inoculated people not the 27th day of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India became the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19.

Around 37% of these doses were given in just the last seven days. But with some states still lagging in progress, the health ministry has now come up with strict deadlines for completing the first phase.

"India accomplished this feat in only 26 days, while it took 27 days for the US and 48 days for the UK to reach the same figures. India has also been the fastest to touch the 6 million mark a few days back," the health ministry said.

Starting Saturday, India will get its first set of fully-vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers. The ones who got their first dose on 16 January, the first day of vaccination drive, will get their second and final dose from that day.

States have been asked to complete the first-round vaccination of all healthcare workers by 20 February.

After healthcare workers, the focus will turn to the elderly and those with health conditions. That phase will need to be much faster if India is to meet its aim of inoculating 300 million people by August.

The country has granted emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive.





