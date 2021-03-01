The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for people over 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be conducted at 10 locations in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Out of the 10, three are government hospitals or colleges, news agency ANI quoted Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar as saying.

"Covid vaccination drive will begin on March 1 for people above 60 years and people above 45 years with comorbidities. They need to present a certificate of their comorbid condition signed by a registered doctor of Medical Council," the doctor," the doctor said.

Second phase across the country

Meanwhile, with eight states showing a spike in fresh infections, the central government is set to expand the vaccination drive from Monday.

This follows a lukewarm response to the first phase, which aimed to vaccinate 30 million health and other frontline workers but achieved less than half the number. The target for the second phase is 27 million.

Registration for the second phase will open at 9 am. Those eligible will be able to register and then book an appointment for the jab, anytime and from anywhere, using the Co-WIN2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) through apps such as the Arogya Setu.

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, will be prioritised in the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

A certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner) and employment certificate/ Official Identity Card – (either but with photo and date of birth) for healthcare workers is to be furnished for getting vaccination on a priority basis.

Cost of vaccination

The government has announced that a Covid-19 shot in private hospitals will be charged at ₹250.

"Private hospitals functioning as Covid-19 vaccination centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose," the government said.

Government hospitals will carry out the drive at no cost, as it has been going on, but private facilities which are empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharay and similar State Health Insurance Schemes will charge for the vaccines.

