Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 kick starts in India. See pics and videos
A coronavirus vaccine dose is given during a vaccination drive.

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 kick starts in India. See pics and videos

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot as the next phase of vaccination against coronavirus began today
  • Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also received the first shot of Covid vaccine today

India on Monday began the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, opening registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 who have illnesses.

India on Monday began the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, opening registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 who have illnesses.

Phase 2 of this vaccination campaign will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, around 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots in the first phase of the inoculation drive, which began on 16 January.

Phase 2 of this vaccination campaign will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, around 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots in the first phase of the inoculation drive, which began on 16 January.

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot as the next phase of vaccination against coronavirus began today.

Visuals of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is underway, have already started emerging from different parts of the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
People arrived at BKC Jumbo Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai to get the vaccination.
BKC Jombo Covid-19 timing is from 9 am to 5 pm.
"For comorbidities, citizen has to produce a certificate from registered medical practitioner, in which one of the enlisted comorbidities has to be verified and certified by registered medical practitioner. They have to submit it to the center and on-site registration can be done," Dr Rajesh Dere (Dean COVID Center, BKC Hospital) told news agency ANI.

Visuals from Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal as State's Medical Education Minister inspects the procedure here.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital to inspect the procedure of Covid vaccination.
Beneficiaries will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Over 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres.

