With the second phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive set to begin, the Gujarat administration has announced that vaccines will be priced at ₹250 in the private hospitals of the state.

"Price of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat will be ₹250 in private hospitals and it will be provided free of cost in the government hospital across the state," said state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

While the government had announced that shots would be free at public hospitals, their cost in private hospitals was not revealed. The government had said that the amount will be decided upon in the "next three-four days".

Details of next vaccination drive

The government had announced earlier this week that people over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities can get coronavirus vaccine from 1 March.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told a media briefing.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. The Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states."

The government had earlier said that it would use CoWin (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) mobile app to help people register for their inoculation and locate the nearest vaccination centres.

The app is currently restricted to government employees and users. Once the app is available to the public, users will be able to register themselves with details of the documents required.

A new version of the Co-WIN app will be launched soon, where common people will be able to log in and register for vaccination.

Apart from the CoWIN app, there will be registration windows open in hospitals. There will be no charge for registration.

A photo ID will be required to register for those above 60 years of age. For co-morbidity issues, a medical certificate will also be required. The government may issue a form with co-morbidity details mentioned which a prospective beneficiary will have to fill and get signed by a doctor after an examination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via