India, which is running the world's biggest vaccination drive is in the third phase of inoculation. Amid, the resurge in the Covid-19 cases , the government has opened vaccination for all above the age of 45 years from 1 April. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on 2 February.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

So, if you are eligible for the shots, you can either register yourself on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app, on-site registration is also open.

Registration for the Covid vaccine on the Co-WIN portal

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number.

Get an OTP to create your account.

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button.

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.

Registration for the Covid vaccine via Aarogya Setu

Download the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone.

On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'Co-WIN' tab.

Under the Co-WIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard. Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card type (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). You need to enter your full name on it. You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth. Also, you can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

On the following page, you will need to submit proof of eligibility.

You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details

On-site registration

Beneficiaries also have an option to go for on-site registration. "You can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and choose on-site registration," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

​Steps to download vaccine certificate online

You can only download the vaccination certificate after you have got the first vaccine shot. The certificate will contain Name, date of birth, Beneficiary Reference ID, Photo ID, vaccine name, hospital name, date and other details. You can download the vaccination certificate from the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or the Aarogya Setu app or through Digi-Locker. You may do so by using the mobile number used at the time of registration.

​How to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate from the Aarogya Setu app

Use the same mobile number on the Aarogya Setu app that was used during vaccine registration.

Open the app and tap on the Cowin tab.

Tap on the Vaccination Certificate option.

Enter your Beneficiary Reference ID and tap on the ‘Get Certificate’ button.

How to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate using the Co-WIN website

Visit the Co-Win portal using any web browser.

Enter Beneficiary Reference ID and click the Search button to download the certificate.

