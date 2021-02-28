New Delhi: Registration for second phase of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups will open at 9:00 AM on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal at (www.cowin.gov.in) through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on 1st January 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on 1st January 2022, and have any of the specified 20 co morbidities.

According to the union health ministry, there will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened.

However, on that given day, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Center on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled, the government said.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries.

“However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“Either of Photo Identity Documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration such as Aadhar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, National Population register (NPR) Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph," the government said.

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration and Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA).

The union health ministry on Sunday conducted an orientation workshop organised in association with NHA for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government’s Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0.

“The modalities of the new features integrated in the CoWIN2.0 digital platform were explained to them. The private empanelled COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the NHA,"’the government said.

Central Government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the States and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the Government and Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

“All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the Government Health Facilities will be entirely free of cost, while Private Facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs. 250 per person per dose ( ₹150/- for vaccines and ₹100/- as operational charges). Private Hospitals are to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of NHA. Payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website," the government said.

The Government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the States/UTs to vaccinate Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from Pre-Specified Co-Morbidities.

The States have been requested to operationalize the linkages between the covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) (both government & private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to CVCs.

