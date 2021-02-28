As India gears up for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities , commencing from tomorrow, 1 March, 2021, the registration for the vaccine on Co-Win portal will open at 9:00 am tomorrow. You can access the portal via this link.

Citizens will be able to register and book and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, the government said in a statement.

There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. For example, for 1st March the slots will be open from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm on 1st March, and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability. However, on 1st March an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available.

A slot for second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Center on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled.

It also stated, "The number of doses planned to be administered decided by respective State/UT Government for a Vaccination Cycle. Total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of Doses".

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA). Click here to know.

The Union Health Ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities. The private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the minstry said on Saturday.

To ramp up the vaccination capacity manifold, a significantly large number of private facilities are being involved, the ministry said.

"Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs)," it said. These hospitals are updated in the new Co-WIN2.0 platform, the ministry informed. The private empanelled COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. These can be accessed at:

a) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx

b)https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following Photo Identity Documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration–

-Aadhar Card/Letter

-Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

-Passport

-Driving License

-PAN Card

-NPR Smart Card

-Pension Document with photograph

The Government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield & Covaxin, free of cost to the States/UTs to vaccinateHealth Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from Pre-Specified Co-Morbidities.

The States have been requested to operationalize the linkages between the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) (both government & private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

