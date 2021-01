Covid-19 vaccination schedule of all states, UTs

To discuss the future course of Covid-19 vaccination efforts, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries today, PTI reported.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed that over 2.24 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in six States on the second day of the vaccination drive.

"More than 2.24 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in 6 States on day 2. Three cases of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported. India vaccinates the highest number of persons on day 1 of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive; more than many other countries," Vardhan said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry on Sunday released details of COVID-19 vaccination schedule in all states, UTs.

Arunachal -4 (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Assam -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Bihar -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Chandigarh -4 (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Chhattisgarh -4 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli -4 (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Daman and Diu- 4 (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Delhi-4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Gujarat -4 (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Haryana -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Jammu and Kashmir -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Jharkhand -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday)

Karnataka -4 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday)

Kerala -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Ladakh -4 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday)

Madhya Pradesh -4 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Maharashtra -4 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday)

Manipur -4 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday)

Puducherry -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Punjab -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Rajasthan -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Sikkim -4 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

Tamil Nadu -4 (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Telangana -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Tripura -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Uttarakhand -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

West Bengal -4 (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Andhra Pradesh -6 (All days except Sunday)

Mizoram -5 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Odisha -3 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday)

Nagaland -3 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -3 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday)

Goa -2 (Friday, Saturday)

Himachal Pradesh -2 (Monday, Tuesday)

Uttar Pradesh - 2 (Thursday, Friday)

