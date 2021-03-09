OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination shifts gears as over 2 million shots administered Monday

Covid-19 vaccination shifts gears as over 2 million shots administered Monday

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 12:56 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • In India, on the 52nd day of the vaccination drive, 2.01 million jabs were given, the government said, consolidating the country's position as the second-largest vaccinator of covid-19 jabs in the world

NEW DELHI: India administered over 2 million covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, creating a new record and coming close to levels seen in the US which is currently conducting the fastest such drive in the world.

In the US, an average of 2.2 million vaccine shots are administered daily, according to global data portal Our World in Data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Kolkata fire: This led to disruption in the computerised ticket booking in the entire eastern zone since power was disconnected at the building.

Kolkata fire: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone resumes

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST
The AAP government intends to increase Delhi's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, Sisodia said.

Delhi govt presents 69,000-Cr 'Deshbhakti' budget for FY 2021-22

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST
With the growing internet user base that is expected to increase up to one billion by 2025, the opportunity for players in this segment is colossal

Investment in prop-tech firms up at USD 551 mn in 2020 amid pandemic: Report

1 min read . 12:37 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor has the Covid-19 virus.

Ranbir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; quarantined at home, says mom Neetu Kapoor

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

In India, on the 52nd day of the vaccination drive, 2.01 million jabs were given, the government said, consolidating the country's position as the second-largest vaccinator of covid-19 jabs in the world.

More than 89,000 healthcare workers got their first covid-19 shots, while nearly 1,92,000 got their second shot that is given after a gap of four weeks.

Among other frontline workers, which include security personnel and municipal workers, ,182,782 got their first shot while 1,12,413 got their second. Vaccination for other frontline workers had started on 1 February.

Another 1.22 million elderly, above 60 years of age, and 2,21,148 people with co-morbidities, aged 45-60 years of age, also got their first shots. Vaccination of these categories of general population had started last week.

Currently, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin are being administered in the country, and more vaccines like the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D are expected to get an emergency licensure in the coming months.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The vaccination drive comes at a time when there is another surge in covid-19 cases in the country, especially in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka, which accounted for 84% of the new cases on Monday.

On Monday, 15,388 new cases were registered in India, with over half of them in Maharashtra alone at 8,744. Kerala reported 1,412 new cases on Monday, while Punjab saw 1,229 new cases.

Over 11 million people in India have been confirmed to have covid-19 so far. Of these, while 97%, or 10.9 million, have recovered. Nearly 1,58,000 have died.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout