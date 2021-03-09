Covid-19 vaccination shifts gears as over 2 million shots administered Monday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: India administered over 2 million covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, creating a new record and coming close to levels seen in the US which is currently conducting the fastest such drive in the world.

In India, on the 52nd day of the vaccination drive, 2.01 million jabs were given, the government said, consolidating the country's position as the second-largest vaccinator of covid-19 jabs in the world.

More than 89,000 healthcare workers got their first covid-19 shots, while nearly 1,92,000 got their second shot that is given after a gap of four weeks.

Among other frontline workers, which include security personnel and municipal workers, ,182,782 got their first shot while 1,12,413 got their second. Vaccination for other frontline workers had started on 1 February.

Another 1.22 million elderly, above 60 years of age, and 2,21,148 people with co-morbidities, aged 45-60 years of age, also got their first shots. Vaccination of these categories of general population had started last week.

The vaccination drive comes at a time when there is another surge in covid-19 cases in the country, especially in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka, which accounted for 84% of the new cases on Monday.

On Monday, 15,388 new cases were registered in India, with over half of them in Maharashtra alone at 8,744. Kerala reported 1,412 new cases on Monday, while Punjab saw 1,229 new cases.

Over 11 million people in India have been confirmed to have covid-19 so far. Of these, while 97%, or 10.9 million, have recovered. Nearly 1,58,000 have died.

