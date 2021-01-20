Covid-19 vaccination sites flout infection prevention guidelines issued by WHO

Celebrations of covid-19 vaccination roll out in India may go wrong as the country is flouting infection prevention control (IPC) guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation ( WHO ).

The apex global public health agency issued the guidelines a day before India began its covid-19 vaccination program. With hundreds of people thronging at the vaccination sites, many of healthcare workers and even beneficiaries not wearing masks may trigger the spread of coronavirus transmission.

The WHO in its memorandum-- Infection prevention and control (IPC) principles and procedures for COVID-19 vaccination activities--said that the population to be vaccinated consists of individuals not presenting signs and symptoms of infection, so, additional IPC precautions are necessary in the context of the covid-19 pandemic to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission such as mask use.

“A clean, hygienic and well-ventilated environment appropriate waste management and adequate spaces that facilitate best IPC practices (e.g. physical distancing) are necessary for covid-19 vaccination activities," the WHO guidelines state. India’s vaccination sites across states fail to follow the building requirements for covid-19 vaccination as per the WHO recommendations.

The guidelines state that the authorities should assess the layout of the building or area identified for vaccination delivery and ensure that the following features are in place to support appropriate IPC implementation. These features are--clearly marked one-way foot traffic flow with clear entry and exit areas through the vaccination clinic; these should be separated when the vaccination area or clinic is located in a health care facility; adequate screening area (ideally, private spaces) at the entry where people are assessed, including questioning for signs and symptoms of covid-19 and other criteria for inclusion; sufficient space to allow at least 1 metre physical distance between all individuals including between health workers at all stations (at the entrance, at the screening stages, while waiting to be vaccinated and during the observation period postvaccination) and between staff.

The WHO also recommends adequate ventilation (mechanical, natural or hybrid) of all areas, including the screening, waiting, post-vaccination observation, and vaccination areas.

“It has been observed that vaccination sites are not following adequate social distancing, wearing of masks and waste management. The guidelines should be adhered to make country’s vaccination drive as an ideal model for the world," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital adding that the hospital authorities are trying to ensure that the IPC guidelines are followed.

The principles and recommendations provided in this document derive from WHO IPC and immunization standards and other guidance in the context of covid-19 and are the result of consultations and consensus with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the ad hoc WHO COVID-19 IPC Guidance Development Group (COVID-19 IPC GDG). As per covid-19 vaccination protocol there would be 100 persons immunized per point between 9am to 5 pm. Vaccination points are also being facilitated by Volunteers. “It is not only important to have the blue print of protocols of IPC but to implement in true spirit is essential. As the Programme is being monitored the IPC implementation is crucial," said Dr Suneela Garg, director professor, department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

