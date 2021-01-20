Covid-19 vaccination sites flout infection prevention guidelines issued by WHO

The guidelines state that the authorities should assess the layout of the building or area identified for vaccination delivery and ensure that the following features are in place to support appropriate IPC implementation. These features are--clearly marked one-way foot traffic flow with clear entry and exit areas through the vaccination clinic; these should be separated when the vaccination area or clinic is located in a health care facility; adequate screening area (ideally, private spaces) at the entry where people are assessed, including questioning for signs and symptoms of covid-19 and other criteria for inclusion; sufficient space to allow at least 1 metre physical distance between all individuals including between health workers at all stations (at the entrance, at the screening stages, while waiting to be vaccinated and during the observation period postvaccination) and between staff.