Meanwhile, the covid-19 cases continue to rise in India at a slower pace. At least 11,610 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 86.15% of the daily new cases are from 6 States. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,937. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,663, while Tamil Nadu reported 451 new cases. 100 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data available with the union health ministry.

