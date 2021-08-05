Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination to resume in Mumbai from today

Covid-19 vaccination to resume in Mumbai from today

Premium
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a wall graffiti creating awareness against COVID-19, at Navi Mumbai, in Thane on Wednesday.
1 min read . 07:17 AM IST Livemint

On account of a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, all government vaccination centres were closed on Wednesday

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination will resume in Mumbai city of Maharashtra from today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination will resume in Mumbai city of Maharashtra from today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On account of a shortage of COVID vaccine doses, all government vaccination centres were closed on Wednesday.

On account of a shortage of COVID vaccine doses, all government vaccination centres were closed on Wednesday.

BMC in an official statement said that 1,05,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. From these, 57,000 doses were of Covishield and 48,000 doses were of Covaxin.

BMC in an official statement said that 1,05,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. From these, 57,000 doses were of Covishield and 48,000 doses were of Covaxin.

Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday said, "Due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centres in Mumbai tomorrow."

Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday said, "Due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centres in Mumbai tomorrow."

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, BMC has also imposed section 144 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure till 11 pm every day and night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, BMC has also imposed section 144 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure till 11 pm every day and night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 6,126 new COVID-19 cases, 7,436 recoveries and 195 deaths. There are 72,810 active cases in the state.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 6,126 new COVID-19 cases, 7,436 recoveries and 195 deaths. There are 72,810 active cases in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!