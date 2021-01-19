Covid-19 vaccination: Turn out remains low, no takers in several states

The government also said that in case of any AEFI, the authorities will compensate the expenditure incurred on the treatment. “One vaccine has been given emergency use authorization (Covishield) and another vaccine which has been given emergency use authorization under clinical trial mode (Covaxin), the one which has been given emergency use authorization under clinical trial mode is accompanied by three documents, one document is the fact sheet which is read out and explained to the beneficiary," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.