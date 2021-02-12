OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination update: Over 77 lakh people inoculated in India so far
A healthcare worker receives a dose Covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker receives a dose Covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS)

Covid-19 vaccination update: Over 77 lakh people inoculated in India so far

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 07:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number
  • As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far, that is 21.2% of the government's target

A total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country until now, including 2,61,309 people who were inoculated till 6 pm on Friday, said the health ministry.

Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number. As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have received anti-Covid jabs so far, that is 21.2% of the government's target.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People help an injured woman to board a helicopter after a flash flood swept a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, at Lata village in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Uttarakhand floods: Control room set up by police, BRO working on re-establishing connectivity

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate key infra projects projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala on Sunday

2 min read . 08:59 PM IST
The central bank expects headline inflation to be 5.0-5.2% in the first half of FY22

An immortal core inflation threatens even as RBI nurtures recovery

2 min read . 08:49 PM IST
RBI in its latest monetary policy statement said the outlook on growth has improved significantly

Tepid IIP, moderate CPI may allow RBI for a prolonged rate pause

3 min read . 08:41 PM IST

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

In addition to this, the number of hospitalizations recorded as part of Covid-19 vaccination is 33, of which, 21 have been discharged from hospital, two are under treatment and 10 deaths were seen.

"Percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%," the ministry said.

"The new event of hospitalisation reported in the last 24 hours is a case of anaphylaxis, which was treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal and has been since discharged from the hospital," it added.

The ten states with the highest number of vaccinations on Friday are: Uttar Pradesh (68,135), Maharashtra (24,946), Madhya Pradesh (21897), Jammu and Kashmir (17,900), West Bengal (17,609), Gujarat (16,069), Karnataka (13,741), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Jharkhand (10,488) and Odisha (7,279).

The ministry's joint secretary Mandeep Bhandari said that scheduling for all healthcare workers for vaccination has to be carried out by 20 February. Mop up rounds for the healthcare workers shall be completed to end by 25 February.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"For the frontline workers, scheduling for vaccination at least once is fixed for 1 March. Mop up round for those who couldn't be vaccinated for any reason, should be covered latest by 6 March," said Bhandari.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,309 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603. Besides these new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period.

The total count includes 1,35,926 active cases and 1,05,89,230 recoveries.

The Covid-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout