Covid-19 vaccination update: Over 77 lakh people inoculated in India so far

A total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country until now, including 2,61,309 people who were inoculated till 6 pm on Friday, said the health ministry.

Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number. As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have received anti-Covid jabs so far, that is 21.2% of the government's target.

In addition to this, the number of hospitalizations recorded as part of Covid-19 vaccination is 33, of which, 21 have been discharged from hospital, two are under treatment and 10 deaths were seen.

"Percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%," the ministry said.

"The new event of hospitalisation reported in the last 24 hours is a case of anaphylaxis, which was treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal and has been since discharged from the hospital," it added.

The ten states with the highest number of vaccinations on Friday are: Uttar Pradesh (68,135), Maharashtra (24,946), Madhya Pradesh (21897), Jammu and Kashmir (17,900), West Bengal (17,609), Gujarat (16,069), Karnataka (13,741), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Jharkhand (10,488) and Odisha (7,279).

The ministry's joint secretary Mandeep Bhandari said that scheduling for all healthcare workers for vaccination has to be carried out by 20 February. Mop up rounds for the healthcare workers shall be completed to end by 25 February.

"For the frontline workers, scheduling for vaccination at least once is fixed for 1 March. Mop up round for those who couldn't be vaccinated for any reason, should be covered latest by 6 March," said Bhandari.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,309 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603. Besides these new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period.

The total count includes 1,35,926 active cases and 1,05,89,230 recoveries.

The Covid-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

