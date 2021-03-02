India on Monday expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive to include those above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with comorbidities. The country aims to vaccinate around 27 million people in this phase.

The vaccination drive had begun on 16 January when only healthcare workers (HCWs) were being given the anti-Covid shots. Later, in February, the government also started vaccinating frontlines workers (FLWs).

On the first day of the second phase, a total of 4,27,072 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. Out of these, 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Here are the key updates of India's vaccination drive

Supreme Court judges to get the vaccine: Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members will get Covid-19 vaccine shots from Monday.

The judges will receive the vaccine on the premises of the court in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination.

They will also not be given a choice between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India.

The apex court is gearing up to resume physical hearing soon, after it switched to video-conference hearing on 24 March last year.

Big names get vaccinated: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, kick-starting the second phase.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.

Tech giant Infosys co-founders N R Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined several other senior citizens in getting vaccinated in Karnataka.

On Tuesday morning, Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy took his first anti-Covid shot at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Over 25 lakh potential beneficiaries register: According to the Union health ministry’s provisional data, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal on Monday.

Out of these, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are HCWs and FLWs. About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked on Monday by the citizen beneficiaries.

Glitches on Co-WIN: The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, specially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country faced glitches in registering beneficiaries on Monday.

While the registration for the second phase opened at 9 am, several beneficiaries reported issued that ranged from not getting an SMS or not getting a slot.

Vaccine cost: The central government has announced that the government hospitals will carry out the vaccination drive at no cost, whereas private hospitals can levy up to ₹250 per person per dose.

Free vaccination in Bihar: Standing true on the poll promise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that vaccine will be made available for free even in the private hospitals of Bihar.

"Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. This will be made available even at private hospitals. It will be facilitated by the state government," said Nitish.





