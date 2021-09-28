Covid-19 vaccinations in India cross 1-crore mark for fifth time

Covid-19 vaccinations in India cross 1-crore mark for fifth time1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 86 crore.
For the fifth time, India on Monday administered one COVID-19 vaccine doses, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Congratulating to citizens of the country, Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1 crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time."
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also said, "Congratulations India! We have done it again. More than 1 crore vaccine doses administered today."
As many as 1,00,96,142 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India today, as per data available on CoWIN portal at 10:33 pm.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 86 crore. A total of 86,93,79,970 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, as per the ministry.
