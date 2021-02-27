Subscribe
Covid-19 vaccine: 10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites. Full list
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the vaccination campaign, at cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure vaccines would be distributed fairly. But the COVAX initiative has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Some poorer countries have been unwilling to wait for COVAX, and have found other ways to get vaccines. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

Covid-19 vaccine: 10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites. Full list

3 min read . 09:40 PM IST Staff Writer

The ministry has announced that in order to ramp up covid vaccination capacity, a number of private facilities are being included in the process

Ahead of the second phase of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities, which is slated to start from 1 March, the government announced the hospitals that will be eligible to treated as vaccination centres.

The nationwide vaccination program is to be exponentially expanded to the different people of certain age-groups from 1 March. According to the latest release by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities will be eligible for the vaccination.

The ministry has announced that in order to ramp up covid vaccination capacity, a number of private facilities are being included in the process. Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

According to the ministry, health departments of state governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

  • The list of hospitals under CGHS eligible for the vaccination program can be found here.
  • The list of Ayushman Bharat hospitals eligible for the vaccination program can be found here.

In addition, there would be Govt. health facilities which will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the States.

The Government COVID Vaccination Centers will offer free vaccination for all with the Central Government bearing the full cost of the vaccination.

The health ministry has stated that all the private health facilities which will serve as Government COVID Vaccination Centers must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform. All private health facilities must also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

States were explained the 3 (three) methods of registration i.e. Advance Self Registration, Onsite Registration and Facilitated Cohort Registration.

States have been explained that the private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs. 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard. User Names and Passwords to be provided to the private facilities to facilitate effective use of CoWIN 2.0, were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure seamless flow of vaccines to them was explained to the States.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the States. The simplified one page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner is at annexure-1. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

