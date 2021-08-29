The first commercial batch of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, called Covaxin, was released from the company's new plant in Gujarat on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help in reaching the vaccine to every Indian.

"Vaccination is the most important thing to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. Released the first commercial batch of #COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat today. This will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help the vaccine reach every Indian," Mandaviya tweeted soon after the event.

I extend my appreciation to them, & the entire Indian scientific community, for their hard work & innovation that has spearheaded India's vaccination efforts to such incredible levels



Dr Krishna & Dr Suchitra Ella's research is playing a crucial role in mitigating #COVID19 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/PdUacXNaMJ — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 29, 2021

This month only, Madaviya gave approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

In May this year, Bharat Biotech had announced that it plans to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility.

The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit - Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

India administered 63.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in a nationwide drive till Sunday morning, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!