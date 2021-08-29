Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine: 1st batch of Covaxin released from Bharat Biotech's new plant in Gujarat

Covid-19 vaccine: 1st batch of Covaxin released from Bharat Biotech's new plant in Gujarat

Premium
Covid-19 vaccine: Centre launched the first commercial batch of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN manufactured in Ankleshwar
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Livemint

Covid-19 vaccine: Earlier this month, union government gave approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

The first commercial batch of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, called Covaxin, was released from the company's new plant in Gujarat on Sunday.

The first commercial batch of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, called Covaxin, was released from the company's new plant in Gujarat on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help in reaching the vaccine to every Indian.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help in reaching the vaccine to every Indian.

"Vaccination is the most important thing to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. Released the first commercial batch of #COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat today. This will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help the vaccine reach every Indian," Mandaviya tweeted soon after the event.

"Vaccination is the most important thing to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. Released the first commercial batch of #COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat today. This will increase the supply of vaccines in the country and will help the vaccine reach every Indian," Mandaviya tweeted soon after the event.

 

 

 

 

This month only, Madaviya gave approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This month only, Madaviya gave approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In May this year, Bharat Biotech had announced that it plans to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility.

In May this year, Bharat Biotech had announced that it plans to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility.

The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit - Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit - Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

India administered 63.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in a nationwide drive till Sunday morning, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

India administered 63.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in a nationwide drive till Sunday morning, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!