The central government has distributed over 2,15,14,570 Covid-19 vaccine doses to states so far, with Uttar Pradesh receiving the maximum (21,32,280 doses) followed by Maharashtra (19,72,400) and Karnataka (17,18,240).

“The Government has sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccine available for the on-going phase of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

“The existing cold storage facilities under the Universal Immunization Programme have been further strengthened and are being used for storing Covid-19 vaccine. The available storage space is sufficient to store Covid-19 vaccines already supplied to States/UTs," Choubey said.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out in the country on 16 January and is being carried out in a phased manner, starting with prioritised groups of health care workers and frontline workers.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached nearly 53 lakhs through 1,04,781 sessions, as per the provisional report released by the union health ministry on Friday.

At least 3,31,029 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the 21st day of the vaccination drive. Of them, 61% of beneficiaries are from eight states and UTs. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 11.9% (5,89,101) of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India.

The government said that a total of 27 persons have been hospitalized so far. Only 0.0005% of people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. No new hospitalization was recorded in the last 24 hours. “

Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. One New death reported in the past 24 hours of a 77 years old male in Agra, seven days after vaccination. It was a case of shock with pre-existing diabetes. None of these deaths have been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination," said the union health ministry.

At least 12,408 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 84.25% of the new cases from six states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,102. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,736, while Tamil Nadu reported 494 new cases.

Over 120 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 74.17% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (46). Kerala follows with 17 daily deaths, while Punjab and Delhi reported seven deaths each. The tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,80,14,258 and the toll touched 1,54,946.

In a positive sign, 14 states/UTs have reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. These are: Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N and Lakshadweep.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via