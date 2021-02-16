Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid vaccine: Anand Mahindra calls for harnessing pvt sector's capability to scale up distribution
Small, export focused countries stand to lose due to the Trump tariff order, countries with large domestic economies can easily withstand tariff threats, said Anand Mahindra in a tweet. Photo: Bloomberg

Covid vaccine: Anand Mahindra calls for harnessing pvt sector's capability to scale up distribution

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST PTI

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra called for harnessing the capability of the private sector to scale up Covid-19 vaccine distribution saying widespread vaccination is India's main hope against any new waves, which are now a serious threat

NEW DELHI : Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday called for harnessing the capability of the private sector to scale up Covid-19 vaccine distribution saying widespread vaccination is India's main hope against any new waves, which are now a serious threat.

In a tweet quoting a videographics that showed the global vaccination race against COVID-19, Mahindra said although India currently stands at the fourth position it is not enough.

"Up to (sic) 4th place but this is clearly not enough. We have the production capability," he said, tagging Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan.

According to the health ministry, a total of 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, according to a provisional report till Monday at 6 pm.

India has risen to the fourth position globally in the COVID-19 vaccination race behind the US, China and the UK.

Mahindra further said,"We need to harness the private sector's capability to scale up distribution rapidly. Widespread vaccination is our main hope against any new waves which are now a serious threat."

Many countries in Europe have witnessed a second wave of the pandemic while the UK has witnessed a third wave due to the advent of a new strain of the virus forcing renewed lockdowns.

On the other hand, India has gradually seen a decline in the number of fresh cases of COVID-19, so also deaths due to the virus.

