COVID-19 vaccine: Cadila Healthcare aims to develop 150 million doses of ZyCoV-D

COVID-19 vaccine: Cadila Healthcare aims to develop 150 million doses of ZyCoV-D1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- Earlier, the drug regulator granted approval to Cadila Healthcare to commence the final stage human trials in December
Cadila Healthcare Ltd. aims to supply between 100 million to 150 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D this calendar year. Earlier, the drug regulator granted approval to Cadila Healthcare to commence the final stage human trials in December, 2020. Cadila’s plasmid DNA candidate doesn’t use an infectious agent, like other vaccines, and instead introduces the DNA sequence encoding the antigen, the firm said in regulatory filing.
