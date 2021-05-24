Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine: Centre provides over 21.80 crore doses to states, so far

Covid-19 vaccine: Centre provides over 21.80 crore doses to states, so far

Coronavirus vaccination: The health ministry said that 48,00,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and states will receive them within the next 3 days.
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Staff Writer

Several Indian states are facing the shortage of coronavirus vaccine. In fact, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana have halted the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group owing to supply shortage

The Centre on Monday claimed that it provided more than 21.80 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to all states and union territories, so far. It also said that 1,80,43,015vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTS which are yet to be administered.

"Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to States/UTs," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Furthermore, the health ministry said that more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and states will receive thwithin the next 3 days.

Several Indian states are facing the shortage of coronavirus vaccine. In fact, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana have halted the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group owing to supply shortage.

However, the Centre asserted that more than one crore (1,06,21,235) vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries falling between 18 and 44 category, so far.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 crore on Monday under Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive, it added.

