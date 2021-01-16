OPEN APP
COVID-19 vaccine; 'Covaxin is safe. Have confidence in scientists, regulators,' says AIIMS director
AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria received COVID-19 vaccine jab, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria received COVID-19 vaccine jab, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

COVID-19 vaccine; 'Covaxin is safe. Have confidence in scientists, regulators,' says AIIMS director

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 03:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Dr Guleria took the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday
  • Clearing the doubts about the efficacy of Covaxin, he said, 'We must have confidence in our researchers, scientists, and regulatory authorities'

Dr Randeep Singh Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reassured on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Bharat Biotech, is safe.

Clearing the doubts about the efficacy of India's first coronavirus vaccine, Guleria said, "I want to reassure everyone that the vaccine (Covaxin) is safe. It is efficacious. We have to vaccinate a huge number of people prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and therefore we can't start being very choosy. We must have confidence in our researchers, scientists, and regulatory authorities."

Dr Guleria took the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday as India had started "world's largest vaccination drive." Nearly 3 cror healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive.

Sharing his experience, he said, "I am humbled to get vaccinated in the first slot and feel so proud. I hope more and more people come forward when it comes to getting vaccinated so that we can reduce mortality and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive and reminded people that two doses of the vaccine are very important. Reassuring people that emergency use authorisation was given to the two 'made in India' vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, he said the vaccines will ensure a decisive victory for the country over the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi," Modi said, asking people to guard against complacency and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Striking an emotional chord, Modi spoke of the disruption the pandemic had caused to people's lives, isolating victims of the coronavirus and denying the dead traditional last rites.

In a choked voice, the prime minister also referred to sacrifices made by healthcare and frontline workers, hundreds of whom lost their lives to the viral infection.

"Our vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, those exposed to maximum risk will get priority," the prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

