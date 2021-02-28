Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi to start third phase of vaccination from tomorrow

Delhi will begin the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow for those who are above 60 years and people between 45-59 years with co-morbidities, the Delhi Health Department said.

More than 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till Friday in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with over 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India is all set to begin the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from Monday. Govt will start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus.

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, will be prioritised in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday.

The simplified system of certifying people with these co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was explained to the States Health Departments.

The co-morbidities which have been prioritised include diabetes, heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, post-cardiac transplant, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, a severe respiratory disease with hospitalisation in the last two years, primary immunodeficiency dieases/HIV infection and angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

The states and UTs were explained the simplified process of registration, which shall be through three routes. The first is advance self-registration under which the beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

Second is on-site registration -- Facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID vaccination centres and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

Third, is facilitated cohort registration -- Under this mechanism, the State/UT governments will take a proactive lead. Specific date(s) for COVID vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated.

The State/UT health authorities will ensure that that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilised for mobilising the target groups.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via