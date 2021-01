Covid-19 vaccine drive: 12.7 lakh healthcare workers get shots till now

Over 12.7 lakh healthcare workers have received Covid-19 vaccination until Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 2,28,563 people were vaccinated on the seventh day of the nationwide immunisation drive through 6,230 sessions, the ministry said, adding that the final report of cumulative numbers will be prepared by late in the night.

"The Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise," the ministry said.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 pm today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report," it said.

According to the ministry, 267 cases of adverse effect after vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive.

Since the launch of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, over 1,110 AEFI's have been reported till now.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm Friday since the drive was rolled out include 1,27,726 in Andhra Pradesh, 63,620 in Bihar, 46,970 in Kerala, 1,82,503 in Karnataka, 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, 46,825 in Tamil Nadu, 18,844 in Delhi, 42,395 in Gujarat and 80,542 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

In what was termed as the largest inoculation drive in the world, India started vaccinating its frontline workers on 16 January. The country holds the record for the highest number of vaccinations on day one, with more than 2.24 lakh people receiving the shots.

