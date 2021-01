The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm Friday since the drive was rolled out include 1,27,726 in Andhra Pradesh, 63,620 in Bihar, 46,970 in Kerala, 1,82,503 in Karnataka, 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, 46,825 in Tamil Nadu, 18,844 in Delhi, 42,395 in Gujarat and 80,542 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

