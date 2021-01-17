A total of 17,072 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccination on the second day of the inoculation drive in 553 sessions, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of people who have gotten inoculated so far has reached 2,24,301.

The vaccination sessions were only conducted by six states on the second day of the drive.

Among the beneficiaries, 447 people reported suffering from AEFI (adverse event following immunization) on both days. However, only three of the cases required hospitalisation.

While two of them have been discharged in Delhi, one person is under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The central government on Sunday held meetings with states and Union Territories to discuss the progress of the drive, identify bottlenecks and plan corrective measures.

As many as 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one as India kicked off the world's biggest inoculation drive against the pandemic.

"This is the highest day one vaccination numbers in the world. The figures are higher than the US, UK and France," said the health ministry.

According to the government, the massive inoculation exercise was done during 3,352 sessions conducted by 16,755 vaccinators.

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday. Kumar had received his vaccine shot at New Delhi's (AIIMS).

The inoculation drive suffered minor setbacks on Day 1 at some places due to glitches in the CoWIN app.

However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had virtually interacted with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories, congratulating officials for the successful rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vardhan said the two coronavirus vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield by the Serum Institute -- were a 'sanjivani', life infusing, in the fight against the killer virus.

The Indian drug regulator, DCGI, had approved SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use on 3 January.

