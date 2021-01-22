COVID-19 vaccine export: No request received from Pakistan, says govt

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Friday said it has not received any request for coronavirus vaccines from Pakistan. "I am not aware of any request for the supply of Indian-made vaccines to Pakistan on a G2G (government-to-government) basis or commercial basis," Spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

India on Friday said it has not received any request for coronavirus vaccines from Pakistan. "I am not aware of any request for the supply of Indian-made vaccines to Pakistan on a G2G (government-to-government) basis or commercial basis," Spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

"On the first day, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines were supplied to Bhutan and 1 lakh doses to Maldives as grant assistance. Yesterday, supplies of 10 lakh doses to Nepal and 20 lakh doses to Bangladesh were undertaken," he said.

On Friday, Srivastava said consignments of 15 lakh doses for Myanmar, one lakh doses to Mauritius and 50,000 doses to Seychelles were airlifted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said there was interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production.

"Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad," said Srivastava. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a major announcement, India earl said it would send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}