After the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved the use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin , for the beneficiaries aged between 2-18 years, worried parents can now heave a sigh of relief. However, the final approval is yet to be given, which will be done by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Experts said vaccination for children against Covid-19 was more necessary than ever as schools have reopened in many states.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children is one of the first worldwide approval for COVID-19 vaccines for the age group of beneficiaries belonging to 2-18 years.

Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to CDSCO. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker said.

Let's take a look at the other vaccines lined up for children in India:

ZyCov-D: The three-dose needle-free vaccine ZyCov-D was approved in August for emergency use and can be administered to adults as well as adolescents aged 12 and above. The DNA-based vaccine, however, is yet to be made available on the market. However, it has not been included as part of the vaccination drive.

Covaxin: An expert panel of India's Central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group. If approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it will be the second COVID-19 vaccine after Zydus Cadila's needle-free ZyCoV-D to receive EUA for use in those below 18 years. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which completed the phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged between 2 and 18 years, had submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its verification and subsequent approval for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the jab at the beginning of this month.

Corbevax: The DCGI has also granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct second and third phase clinical trials of a homegrown vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 with certain conditions.

Covovax: The American vaccine Novavax, which has been named Covovax in India, will be produced by the Serum Institute of India. In July, India’s drug regulator granted permission to Serum institute for conducting second and third phase trials on children aged 2 to 17 with certain conditions.

