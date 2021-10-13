Covid-19 vaccine for children: A look at other options besides Covaxin

Covaxin: An expert panel of India's Central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group. If approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it will be the second COVID-19 vaccine after Zydus Cadila's needle-free ZyCoV-D to receive EUA for use in those below 18 years. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which completed the phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged between 2 and 18 years, had submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its verification and subsequent approval for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the jab at the beginning of this month.

