India will soon start a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. The central government has readied the blueprint of the mega vaccination drive. During the first phase, nearly 30 crore people will receive the jab. At first, the coronavirus vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age. Based on the pandemic and its course, people younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities will get the vaccine, according to reports.