The central government on Monday ordered 1.1 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India, the Pune-based pharmaceutical firm confirmed. The cost of the vaccine to the government would be ₹200 per vaccine dose for first 100 million doses, the drugmaker noted. The Centre procured 55 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses from Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech. The vaccines will reach all the states in the next two days, says the health secretary.