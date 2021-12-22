Haryana's Gurugram district has become the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against coronavirus. The Gurugram authorities have said 128 per cent citizens across the district have received their first Covid-19 vaccine while 100 per cent people have received their second dose.

Gurugram vaccinated both doses to it’s 100 % citizens against #coronavirus, Gurugram is first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement. 128 % citizens got first jab while 100 % got second dose as well. Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) December 22, 2021

"Gurugram vaccinated both doses to it’s 100 % citizens against #coronavirus, Gurugram is first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement. 128% citizens got first jab while 100% got second dose as well. Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support," Deputy Commission of Gurugram tweeted today.

Last week, Andaman and Nicobar had become the first state/UT to achieve the milestone of vaccinating its entire eligible population with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 cr (1,38,95,90,670) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,47,11,227 sessions.

The recovery of 6,906 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,01,966. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Also read: PM Modi to hold review meet on Covid-19 on Dec 23. Details here

India’s active caseload presently stands at 78,190, which is the lowest in 575 days. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on December 23 i.e. tomorrow. India's Omicron tally has surged to 213 on Wednesday, with Delhi and Maharashtra recording the highest total cases at 57 and 54, respectively.

The Centre has already asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.

Also read: ‘If we are to end coronavirus in 2022...’: WHO chief on fastest way to do this

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.