Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan visits GTB hospital to review dry run drill
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan

Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan visits GTB hospital to review dry run drill

1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The dry run will be conducted by all the States and Union Territories governments from Saturday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital here on Saturday to review the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital here on Saturday to review the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dry run will be conducted by all the States and Union Territories governments from Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Focus on boosting supply chain for medical devices

2 min read . 10:18 AM IST

Delhi wakes up to a chilly winter morning, receives light showers

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST

Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST

China says US to be blamed for difficulties, but relationship might improve

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST

The dry run will be conducted by all the States and Union Territories governments from Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Focus on boosting supply chain for medical devices

2 min read . 10:18 AM IST

Delhi wakes up to a chilly winter morning, receives light showers

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST

Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST

China says US to be blamed for difficulties, but relationship might improve

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

In Delhi, the drive is being conducted at three locations - the Daryaganj primary health centre, the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, and the private Venkateshwara hospital.

Preparation is underway for the dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine at Area Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad.

In Maharashtra, the dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine will be conducted at District Hospital in Pune.

"Data of healthcare workers from Maharashtra has been uploaded on CoWIN," said District Civil Surgeon.

The first round of the dry run was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab on 28-29 December 2020 in two districts each where five-session sites with 25 beneficiaries each were identified. No major issues were observed in the operational aspects during this dry run. All States expressed confidence in the operational guidelines and IT platform for large scale programme implementation.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.